Here are some Bollywood Queens who have donned the hat of a Producer

Inspiring and growing is what these women teach us. Being a master of all cards is how they play the game, from successful actresses to note-worthy producers these women have taken their top spots.

From Priyanka Chopra to Chitrangda Singh or Alia Bhatt the list goes on as these strong women mark their names down in history. Not only as esteemed actresses but also as successful producers!!!

Priyanka Chopra

This global icon must be at the top of the list. She serves as an inspiring illustration of how, when a woman sets her mind to something, she completes it to the highest standard. In 2015, she founded Purple Pebble Pictures, her production company. She is committed to fostering emerging talent and has made movies in a variety of languages, including Marathi, Bengali, Punjabi, and Bhojpuri, to mention a few. A Marathi comedy-drama produced by her company, Ventilator, won three national honors in 2016. Additionally, she has a movie scheduled for an OTT release.

Anushka Sharma

There is no disputing that Anushka Sharma is a successful independent woman. Anushka joined forces with her brother Karnesh as they founded their production firm, Clean Slate Films. Since its establishment in 2014, this label has released a variety of movies, including Paatal Lok and Bulbul, two of the most recent hits on many OTT platforms, as well as Pari, NH10, and Phillauri. Anushka is a true pioneer, as the type of content she creates shows how well she comprehends the need of promoting radical content.

Chitrangda Singh

The stunning actress possesses a variety of skills. One of Taapsee Pannu’s successful movies was produced by her. Many people might not be aware that Chitrangda Singh produced Soorma, which also starred Diljit Dosanjh in the starring role. As they say, talent has no limits, this statement applies to Chitrangda at its best as she bags the rights for the story of Subedar Yogendra Singh Yadav who fought in the Kargil War.

She has produced masterpieces like the biopic Soorma, as she did a fantastic job in it and she continues to move forward in the success journey whilst creating such mind-blowing movies. It’s surely a challenge to be efficient at the projects one delivers, as Chitrangda excels in them all with sheer perfection.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone definitely shines as a producer and as an actress. As she is known for her versatility in her film characters, she is now known for her versatility in her work roles. As she enrobes the hat of a Producer, she produced her last film Chhapaak which was a critically acclaimed film. Whilst she played the lead actress in this movie, she fulfilled her duties of being a producer and an actress with excellence. For someone who initially assumed the role of a producer, the content of her debut work is incredibly laudable.

Divya Khosla Kumar

Divya Khosla Kumar is an actress that has delivered predominant works in Hindi films. She has donned the hat of a director, producer, actor, and mother, all with aplomb over the years, and has been an inspiration to all girls and women alike across the globe. She has given us nothing less than perfection in any field in which she has worked. As she made her production debut in the college romance movie called ‘Yaariyan’ which was a massive success, as it was loved by the audiences. Her other popular releases like ‘Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo’, ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’, and ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’ are blockbuster movies, to say the least.