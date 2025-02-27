Heart2Heart’s Ian faces bullying allegations; SM Entertainment responds

Days after the launch of SM Entertainment’s latest girl group, Heart2Heart, the group finds itself in a controversy. The eight-piece group comprises Jiwoo, Carmen, Yuha, Stella, Juun, A-na, Ian, and Ye-on. The announcement of the new girl group created waves since the group is SM’s second launch after the hit group aespa. Now, Heart2Heart’s Ian faces allegations of bullying which is even extending to sexual harassment.

Following the girl groups’ recent debuts, fans started doing a little digging into their background. Now, an anonymous individual has come forward, claiming to be a former classmate of Hearts2Hearts’ Ian. The person accuses the idol of violent behaviour during her middle school. Accusing her of bullying, the post even mentioned an anecdote. It claims that she “threw a rock in anger” at a boy and broke a fish tank. The situation reportedly escalated when her mother interfered. “To play the victim, your mom came to school, flipped the teachers’ office upside down, and even made your family famous by forcing that boy’s mom to make him kneel and apologise.” Moreover, the post also alleges “sexual harassment towards teachers.”

The post further stated, “After you dropped out, your friends got caught smoking at school. And one of them even got in big trouble for bullying a younger student. Seeing that just made me think, ‘Like attracts like.’ If you hadn’t dropped out to become a trainee, that could’ve been you, too. If I said I wrote this calmly without any malice, I’d be lying. But you and the people who know you will agree—there’s no lie or exaggeration in this.”

Moreover, after this post, another individual came forward. The user claimed to be Ian’s classmate and backed up the bullying allegations.

Following this, SM Entertainment released a statement claiming that the agency would take legal action against the misinformation. “We have identified the circulation of false information, defamatory remarks, and malicious content targeting our artists Hearts2Hearts. In response, we have initiated legal procedures to address these violations.”

