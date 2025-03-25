Hansal Mehta recalls own ordeal amid Kunal Kamra controversy

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has come forward in support of stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, who recently found himself at the center of a political storm. Kamra’s remarks about Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in his latest stand-up performance triggered a backlash, with Shiv Sena workers vandalizing the venue where he performed.

Mehta, known for films like Shahid, Citylights, and Scam 1992, condemned the attack on The Habitat in Mumbai, recalling a similar experience from 25 years ago.

“They vandalized it, assaulted me”

In a detailed Instagram post, Mehta recounted how his office was stormed by members of the (then undivided) Shiv Sena over a single line of dialogue in his film.

“They vandalized my office, physically assaulted me, blackened my face, and forced me to apologize publicly—falling at the feet of an elderly woman—for a harmless dialogue in my film,” he wrote.

According to Mehta, the apology scene was orchestrated before a crowd of 10,000 people, with 20 political leaders overseeing the spectacle while the Mumbai Police stood by, doing nothing.

What happened with Kamra is, sadly, not new to Maharashtra. I’ve lived through it myself. Twenty-five years ago, loyalists of the same (then undivided) political party stormed into my office. They vandalised it, physically assaulted me, blackened my face, and forced me to… — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 24, 2025

“The film had already been cleared by the Censor Board with 27 other cuts. But none of that mattered. At the so-called ‘apology’ venue, political figures made sure I was shamed publicly, while the police remained silent spectators.”

Reflecting on the incident, Mehta said it deeply affected him beyond the physical attack.

“It bruised my spirit. It muted my courage and silenced parts of me that took years to reclaim. No matter how deep the disagreement, violence, intimidation, and humiliation can never be justified,” he stated.

Kamra stands his ground

Even as protests against him escalate, Kamra has refused to back down. In a statement released on social media, he made it clear that he would not apologize for his act.

He criticized the attack on The Habitat, arguing that venues should not be held responsible for a comedian’s words.

“An entertainment venue is merely a platform. Blaming it for my jokes is as absurd as overturning a truck full of tomatoes because you didn’t like the butter chicken you were served,” Kamra said.

Responding to political leaders threatening to teach him a lesson, Kamra defended his right to free speech.

“Our right to freedom of expression isn’t just for praising the powerful. Your inability to take a joke about a public figure doesn’t change my right. As far as I know, it’s not illegal to poke fun at politicians or the circus that is our political system.”

Kamra also questioned whether the law would be applied equally to those who vandalized the venue.

“I’m willing to cooperate with the police and courts for any lawful action against me. But will the law be fairly enforced against those who think vandalism is the right response to being offended by a joke?”

In a sharp dig at the authorities, he added,

“Perhaps my next show should be under the Elphinstone bridge, or any other structure in Mumbai that actually needs urgent demolition.”