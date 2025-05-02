Hania Aamir clarifies her viral ‘fake’ statement on Pahalgam attack

Following the Pahalgam attack, the Instagram accounts of several Pakistani celebrities like Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan were banned in India. This followed a blanket ban on Pakistani artists, prohibiting them from working in the country. Now, Hania Aamir has addressed a viral ‘fake’ post where she blamed the Pakistani Army for the attack. She took to Instagram stories to clarify the issue. While her account is blocked in India, screenshots of her story are doing the rounds on social media.

Hania Aamir took to social media to address a viral post that falsely attributed quotes to her. She wrote, “Recently, a statement has been falsely attributed to me and is being widely circulated on social media. I want to address this directly: I did not make this statement, and I do not endorse or align with the words being linked to me. It is entirely fabricated and misrepresents who I am and what I believe.”

The actress added, “That being said, this is a deeply sensitive and emotional time. My heart goes out to the innocent lives lost and the families affected by the recent tragedy. Pain like this is real, and it deserves empathy-not politicisation. In times like these, it’s easy to let emotions cloud our judgment, but we must remember: the actions of extremists do not represent an entire nation or its people. Assigning blame without proof only deepens divides and distracts from the real need for compassion, justice, and healing.”

In conclusion, she penned, “To my beloved supporters, your love means everything to me. I kindly ask everyone to check the truth before sharing and to approach these difficult times with kindness and clarity. Let us honor those impacted by choosing empathy, truth, and togetherness. I remain committed to spreading positivity and respect in all that I do. With sincere condolences and hope for peace.”

Prior to this, reports revealed that she has been dropped from Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Sardaar Ji 3.’ Last year in October, Hania Aamir made an appearance during Diljit Dosanjh’s London concert. The singer invited her on stage and the two grooved to his hit track, ‘Lover.’ Following this, rumours of their collaboration in ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ dazzled fans. The project was going to mark Aamir’s debut in the Indian film industry. However, following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, word suggests that the makers have dropped Aamir from the film.