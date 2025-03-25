Hamdan Ballal: Oscar-winning Palestinian filmmaker attacked, detained in West Bank

Palestinian filmmaker Hamdan Ballal, who co-directed the Oscar-winning documentary ‘No Other Land’, was attacked by a group of Israeli settlers near his home in the occupied West Bank and later detained by Israeli forces, his Israeli co-director Yuval Abraham said on Tuesday.

Abraham, an Israeli journalist and filmmaker, shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), stating that Ballal had sustained head and stomach injuries and was bleeding when soldiers took him away. “A group of settlers just lynched Hamdan Ballal. Soldiers invaded the ambulance he called and took him. No sign of him since,” he wrote.

Violence in the West Bank

The attack reportedly took place in Masafer Yatta, a region often targeted by Israeli forces and settlers. Basel Adra, another Palestinian filmmaker and co-director of ‘No Other Land’, told the Associated Press that around two dozen settlers stormed the village on Monday evening, vandalizing homes, smashing car windows, and destroying water tanks. Israeli soldiers, he said, pointed their guns at Palestinians instead of stopping the attackers.

Adra believes the attack may be retaliation for their documentary, which sheds light on the forced displacement of Palestinian communities. “We came back from the Oscars, and every day since, there is an attack on us,” he said. “This might be their revenge on us for making the movie. It feels like a punishment.”

Later that night, Abraham shared a video showing masked men hurling stones at a car, referring to them as “KKK-like armed settlers” and linking them to Ballal’s assault.

A film that sparked controversy

‘No Other Land’ follows the destruction of Palestinian villages in the West Bank and the unexpected bond between Palestinian activist Basel Adra and Israeli journalist Yuval Abraham. The documentary gained widespread recognition, winning awards at 68 international film festivals, including the BAFTAs, European Film Awards, IDA Awards, and Gotham Independent Film Awards.

The film’s success at the Oscars was accompanied by controversy. During his acceptance speech, Abraham denounced the Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinians, calling it a “situation of apartheid” and urging a ceasefire in Gaza.

His remarks led to backlash in Israel, with some accusing him of antisemitism—allegations he firmly denied. Abraham, who lost family members in the Holocaust, has been vocal about his opposition to Israeli policies in Palestine.

As of now, there is no official update on Ballal’s condition or whereabouts. The incident has sparked outrage among activists and filmmakers, who are demanding his immediate release. Meanwhile, reports of continued settler violence in the region add to growing concerns about the safety of Palestinian civilians.