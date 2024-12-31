Hailey Bieber responds to marriage trouble rumors with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber is setting the record straight on rumors surrounding her marriage to Justin Bieber. On December 30, the model took to Instagram to address speculation about her relationship, which had been swirling on TikTok.

The 28-year-old shared a post over a viral video that seemed to directly respond to recent claims made by pop culture commentator Sloan Hooks, who suggested that the couple might be facing trouble in their marriage.

In her Instagram story, Hailey wrote, “Me to all of you on the internet,” alongside a hand heart emoji, seemingly dismissing the speculation. Her post came in response to a TikTok video posted by Hooks, who pointed to what he believed were signs of tension between the couple.

The video, which has gained nearly 500,000 likes, suggested that Hailey and Justin Bieber were subtly throwing shade at each other through their social media posts.

Hooks began the video by claiming he had received information about the couple’s relationship, which he described as “not looking too good.”

He pointed to a series of Instagram Stories shared by both Hailey and Justin that seemed to hint at underlying issues. For instance, Justin had posted a photo of himself with the song “B.E.D” by Jacquees, which Hooks described as a track about a man who wants sex without the emotional connection.

Just 20 minutes later, Hailey posted a different song on her own Instagram, a track by SZA with the lyrics “But if it’s f— me, then f— you.”

Hooks speculated that these posts were a sign of conflict between the couple, suggesting that they were using their social media platforms to indirectly communicate their feelings.

The TikTok user continued to point out what he saw as red flags, including a post from Hailey showing her friends Lori Harvey and Justine Skye enjoying a girls’ trip in Anguilla. Hooks noted that the absence of Justin in these posts led him to believe that the couple might not have been spending the holidays together.

He also highlighted a video Justin shared of a child with the phrase “Co-parenting is failing, like tf” written over it, suggesting that the couple might be struggling with their new role as parents to their son, Jack Blues, born in August.

This isn’t the first time that Hailey and Justin have had to address rumors about their relationship. Over the years, the couple has faced speculation about everything from their marriage to the possibility of divorce.