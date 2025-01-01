Hailey Bieber has a sly message for those speculating a trouble in her paradise with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber doesn’t like when someone points fingers at her relationship with singer-songwriter Justin Bieber.

Hailey shared a message for anyone on the Internet speculating about her marriage to Justin, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Recently, the model, 28, seemingly used her Instagram account to address TikTok theories regarding an alleged strain in her relationship with the Grammy winner, 30.

“(M)e to all of you on the internet”, she wrote over a repost of a viral TikTok video, adding a hand heart emoji.

In the clip, user eyegotthyme tells viewers, “You’re not well, and it’s okay. You’re not well, and it’s okay”, he says again, this time with more expression as he laughs.

As per ‘People’, her post seemed to be a direct response to speculative videos on the social media platform, such as one by pop culture commenter and podcast host Sloan Hooks that has garnered nearly 500,000 likes, suggesting that the couple has been involved in a not-so-subtle feud via social media.

“I just received a tip about Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey, and it doesn’t look like things are going too well”, the TikToker said in the video, shared Sunday, December 29. Sloanhooks continued, pointing out instances that seemed to show the new parents taking turns shading one another.

Using screenshots taken from both Hailey and Justin’s Instagram Stories, the TikTok user began with a recent upload from the “Baby” hitmaker in which he shared a photo of himself with the song “B.E.D” by Jacquees. Hooks described the song as telling a story of a man who wants sex, but not love. The TikToker then showed a post Hailey made “20 minutes later”, using an excerpt from “a SZA song including lyrics ‘But if it’s f— me, then f— you’”.

He shared more reasons to support his theory, and included a photo Hailey posted of her friends Lori Harvey and Justine applying Rhode Beauty products on what appeared to be a girls trip in Anguilla.

“So I guess maybe Justin and Hailey aren’t spending the holidays together”, Hooks said. His theory intensified as the TikToker said “things start to get messy” while showing a screenshot of a video Justin posted of a kid with the sentence “Coparenting is failing, like tf”, written over it.

Hooks wondered if the couple, who married in 2018 and welcomed son Jack Blues in August, are “currently co-parenting”.