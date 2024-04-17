Logo

# Entertainment

Hacks season 3 trailer unveils laughs, drama, and new twists

Get ready for more laughs and drama in “Hacks” Season 3 as the trailer reveals Deborah and Ava’s tumultuous journey, guest appearances, and premiere details!

Statesman Web | April 17, 2024 4:05 pm

Hacks season 3 trailer unveils laughs, drama, and new twists

Image Source: Instagram

Get ready for more laughs and drama because the trailer for season 3 of Max’s beloved show ‘Hacks’ has finally arrived! If you are eagerly waiting to catch up with Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder playing Deborah Vance and Ava, then this sneak peek will make you excited.

In this new glimpse, we see Deborah and Ava diving headfirst into their rollercoaster mentor-mentee dynamic once again. While Deborah basks in her newfound fame and success, Ava struggles to find her footing without her mentor’s guiding hand.

The trailer doesn’t hold back on the drama, showcasing Deborah’s diva antics as she enjoys her rise back to the top. But things aren’t all smooth sailing for Ava, who discovers that Deborah has brought in not one but two new writers to replace her.

Despite the setback, Ava isn’t ready to throw in the towel just yet. She confronts Deborah, laying down some ground rules for her return, including putting an end to jokes about her appearance. But old habits die hard, and Deborah can’t resist getting under Ava’s skin in her own unique way.

Adding to the excitement, the trailer teases guest appearances from Tony Goldwyn and J. Smith-Cameron, promising even more twists and turns in the upcoming season.

So, mark your calendars because ‘Hacks’ season 3 is set to premiere on May 2! And if you can’t wait to see what happens next, Max will be dropping two episodes a week until May 23, with the finale airing on May 30. It’s going to be a wild ride, so buckle up and get ready for some serious laughs and heart-pounding moments!

