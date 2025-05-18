Guns N’ Roses make explosive Mumbai comeback after over a decade

It’s been over a decade, but for fans of Guns N’ Roses in India, the wait was more than worth it.

On Saturday night, the legendary American rock band made a thunderous return to Indian soil with a live performance in Mumbai that sent shockwaves through the city’s music scene.

Advertisement

The gig, held at the iconic Mahalaxmi Race Course, was a part of the band’s ongoing Asia tour—and what a comeback it was.

Advertisement

As the stage lights blazed and speakers roared, Mumbai witnessed a full house of die-hard GNR fans screaming, headbanging, and singing along to the band’s greatest hits. From the opening chords to the final encore, the energy was electric.

Leading the charge was the unmistakable Axl Rose on vocals and piano, joined by the legendary Slash on lead guitar and Duff McKagan on bass. The band’s current lineup, which also includes Richard Fortus, Isaac Carpenter, Dizzy Reed, and Melissa Reese, brought their A-game, putting on a show that fans won’t soon forget.

Videos shared by the band on Instagram showed thousands of fans dancing, swaying, and belting out classics like ‘Sweet Child o’ Mine’, ‘Paradise City’, and ‘Welcome to the Jungle’.

The Mahalaxmi Race Course was transformed into a full-blown rock carnival, drenched in nostalgia and raw energy.

“It’s great to be back, Mumbai!” shouted Axl Rose mid-performance, drawing a thunderous response from the crowd. The band later took to Instagram to thank their Indian fans, calling the night “unforgettable.”

For many in the crowd, it was more than just a concert—it was a historic night. Guns N’ Roses last performed in India 13 years ago, and their return was long overdue. Their presence reminded fans of why they became rock legends in the first place.

Formed in Los Angeles in 1985, Guns N’ Roses fused punk, blues, and heavy metal to create a hard-hitting sound that changed the face of rock music. Their debut album ‘Appetite for Destruction’ didn’t initially catch fire, but thanks to the explosive popularity of ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ and ‘Sweet Child o’ Mine’, it eventually sold over 30 million copies worldwide.

Since then, the band has weathered lineup changes, controversies, and changing trends, yet continues to hold their ground as rock icons.