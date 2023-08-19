‘Guns & Gulaabs’ Cast & Episodes

Netflix will premiere a seven-episode series titled “Guns & Gulaabs” on August 18, 2023. The complete set of episodes will be instantly available for viewing.

The main roles in the show are portrayed by Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Gulshan Devaiah, and Adarsh Gourav. The cast of “Guns & Gulaabs” also encompasses the late Satish Kaushik, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Pooja A Gor, and TJ Bhanu.

Within the storyline, Rajkummar Rao takes on the character of a mechanic who strives to distance himself from the lingering influence of his deceased mafia father and seeks genuine love.

Moreover, the series narrates the account of an unwanted successor to a criminal cartel (Adarsh Gourav) who finds himself ensnared in an existence he’s unsure how to navigate, endeavoring to lead a gang of henchmen who don’t regard him seriously.

As a revolutionary blend of gangster and comedy genres, “Guns & Gulaabs” unfolds the journey of a law enforcement officer (Dulquer Salmaan) who starts off with high moral standards but progressively evolves into a catalyst for disorder.

Throughout the unfolding narrative, it concurrently follows the experiences of two adolescents who go through emotions like affection, treachery, heartbreak, and various other novel encounters.

Here are some key highlights:

Language – Hindi

Genre – Comedy, Crime, Thriller

Creator – Raj Nidimoru, Krishna D.K.

Director – Raj Nidimoru, Krishna D.K.

Writer – Raj Nidimoru, Krishna D.K., Suman Kumar, Sumit Arora

Cinematography – Pankaj Kumar

Production – D2R Films

Episodes – 7

Certificate – 16+

Cast Members – Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, TJ Bhanu, Gulshan Devaiah, Goutam Sharma, Gourav Sharma, Krish Rao, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satish Kaushik, Pooja Gaur.

Episodes:

Har Insaan Mein Hai Shaitaan Everything I Do … I Do It For You Kasam Paida Karnewale Ki Deal Ya No Deal Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain Pyaar Chutiyapa Hai Raat Baaki…