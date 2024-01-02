Green Day slams Donald Trump in new year’s performance

In a bold move to express their political stance, Green Day modified the lyrics of their iconic song “American Idiot” to criticize former President Donald Trump and his supporters during a live New Year’s Eve performance on ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.” Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong passionately declared, “I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda” as he belted out the revised lyrics to the familiar tune.

This isn’t the first time the band has altered the lyrics to convey their disapproval of Trump. In 2019, during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, the same lyric change was made while Trump occupied the White House. The musicians also made a political statement in 2016 at the American Music Awards, where they chanted, “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA” during their performance of “Bang Bang” shortly after Trump’s election victory.

Billie Joe Armstrong’s sentiments toward Trump have been unambiguous in the past. In a more intimate setting during a private party in 2018, he said, “I f*****g hate Donald Trump so much.” Drawing a distinction from his previous criticism of former President George W. Bush, Armstrong expressed a unique disdain for Trump, describing it as akin to “acid gone bad.”

Green Day, a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee since 2015, is gearing up for the release of their upcoming album, “Saviors,” scheduled for later this month. The band provided a glimpse into the thematic breadth of the album on YouTube, promising a fusion of power pop, punk, rock, and indie triumph. The album explores a spectrum of topics, including disease, war, inequality, influencers, yoga retreats, the alt-right, dating apps, masks, mental health, climate change, oligarchs, social media division, free weed, fentanyl, and fragility.

As Green Day continues to be a stalwart presence in the music industry, their outspoken and politically charged performances resonate with fans, serving as a reflection of the band’s commitment to using their platform to address societal issues. The modified lyrics of “American Idiot” on New Year’s Eve serve as the latest chapter in Green Day’s legacy of blending music and activism.