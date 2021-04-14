The power couple that met for the first time on the sets of the TV show Kahin Kisi Roz is seen celebrating Gudi Padva, the Maharashtrian New Year with their two daughters.

Gouri being a Maharashtrian and Yash being a Haryanvi, have both ensured that their daughters not just learn about their culture but also inculcate in them values of humanity.

We may all be different in terms of our traditions, our appearance, our language but we are one in our hearts; we are all Indians and we are all human beings. The family is seen celebrating various different festivals alike; with love and laughter.