The official trailer of the much-anticipated film Good Newwz is out. Featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani, the film takes a step towards discussing in vitrio fertilization through a comic drama.

A trailer that looks like a complete entertainer, shows Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor in efforts of trying to make a baby as do Diljit and Kiara; only the narrative gets more complex when the sperms get mixed up and the comedy ensues.

From the looks of the trailer, songs, jokes, and one-liners, it is clear that Good Newwz aims to be a masala entertainer, besides also addressing a pertinent issue that is misunderstood in society.

Makers shared the trailer of the film on video-streaming platform YouTube with a synopsis that read, “This Christmas, celebrate some Good Newwz with the Batra’s! Varun and Deepti Batra have met with the realisation that they need to have a kid before it’s too late. Little do they know that on this reproductive journey, their fates would get tied with another couple – Honey and Monika Batra. Their clash leads to hilarious, often ridiculous situations.”

“How they overcome their hatred for each other and learn to take this journey together forms the crux of this ‘dramedy’ about love and acceptance, called GOOD NEWWZ!” it read.

Akshay Kumar also shared the trailer on his official Instagram handle and wrote, “Good Newwz Trailer. Celebrate this #Christmas with the Batra’s & the biggest goof-up! #GoodNewwzTrailer out NOW!”

Good Newwz has been directed by debutant Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar under the Dharma Productions banner.

The film is slated to release around the Christmas season this year on 27 December.