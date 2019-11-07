Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are in detox mode in the mountain nation of Bhutan.

The star couple, recently celebrated Indian skipper Kohli’s birthday in Bhutan, has been posting pictures from their vacation on social media.

Amidst a series of Instagram stories that Anushka recently shared, the scenic view of the mountains is not to be missed.

Trekking along a Himalayan trail, Anushka posted a picture of the view of the highest mountain peak in the world, Mount Everest.

She captioned the picture with, “God is the greatest artist.”

Through another picture, we see Anushka and Virat having breakfast after a hectic trek with the view of a lake amidst sandy mountains and the view of Everest.

She captioned the picture, “Breakfast in the lap of the Himalayas.”

In short, video-clips that she shared alongside these pictures, she wrote that she is grateful for the view of the Himalayas amidst other motion graphics revealing the scenic beauty of the space.

The 31-year-old had recently shared a heartfelt note for her partner, Virat Kohli, on social media on the occasion of his birthday which won hearts from all across.

Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in December 2018.

She has since been on a break, apart from working along other lines such as product endorsements, magazine photoshoots, and other such stuff.

On the work front, Anushka is collaborating with Netflix for a production venture.