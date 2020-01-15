The first look poster and announcement of the much-anticipated Go Goa Gone 2 is out.

The sequel of Go Goa Gone, India’s first Zombie film, will be helmed by Raj & DK, who also helmed the first installment of the film.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to make the announcement.

Sharing the first look poster, Taran tweeted, “IT’S OFFICIAL… Producer Dinesh Vijan and Eros International reunite for #GoGoaGone2… Sequel of #GoGoaGone… Will take off where the original ended… Starts Sept 2020… March 2021 release.”

Goa Goa Gone featured Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu, Vir Das, Puja Gupta and Anand Tiwari.

A Zombie apocalypse action-comedy, Go Goa Gone‘s sequel will see Saif, Vir and Anand reprise their roles.

Post its release, Go Goa Gone amassed a huge cult following, especially among the younger audiences in India.

Made on a budget of Rs 19 crores, the film collected a total of Rs 38.2 crores at the box office.

Producer Dinesh Vijan and Eros International will be reuniting for Go Goa Gone 2.

Earlier, the film was to start its shooting schedule in 2019, but due to date issues with the actors, it got delayed to 2020. Now, the filming will start in September 2020, the film will release in March 2021.

Director duo Raj & DK in an exclusive interview with Thestatesman.com had given a hint about the sequel.