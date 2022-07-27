Global music fest Lollapalooza to debut in India in January 2023

Global music festival Lollapalooza is finally happening in India and will be held in Mumbai in January, 2023.

The music festival will take place for two days from January 28 to 29.

The inaugural Lollapalooza India will be open to over 60,000 fans each day, featuring four stages with over 20 hours of unforgettable live music performed by some of the biggest names globally and locally.

Following many years as a touring festival, Lollapalooza found its home in Chicago, USA, and has grown to include annual editions across various culturally-rich countries including Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France and Sweden with more than 66 editions of the festival so far, before it comes to India in 2023.

Lollapalooza is a melting pot of myriad genres comprising pop, rock, metal, punk rock and hip-hop as well as indie, Electronic Dance Music (EDM) and techno.

Founder of the festival is Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell. BookMyShow, entertainment destination will spearhead Lollapalooza India as the promoter and co-producer for the festival’s Indian edition along with global producers, Farrell, WME and C3 Presents.

The star-studded artist line-up for the first-ever India edition of the coveted festival will be announced later this year.

Ahead of Lollapalooza’s India and Asia debut, Ashish Hemrajani, Founder & CEO, BookMyShow said, Lollapalooza is not just a multi-genre music festival, but an alternative music experience, having driven an entire generation of alternative rock music and grunge movement into mainstream sound. Some of the biggest names like ‘Pearl Jam’, ‘Red Hot Chili Peppers’, ‘Nine Inch Nails’, ‘Rage Against The Machine’ that were brought to the world stage through their early performances at Lollapalooza, went on to make history.

“The music of India is transcendental, it draws our spirits East,” said Perry Farrell, Founder, Lollapalooza, ahead of the festival’s first India edition.

“Lollapalooza is an instrument for unity, peace, and education utilizing the universal languages of music and art to find common ground. You may be excited, and we are equally as excited!”

“Lollapalooza has always been about exploring boundaries, musically and geographically. We are excited to introduce Indian and Asian fans to an entirely new festival experience that has been a significant rite of passage for millions of music fans around the world for more than three decades,” said Charlie Walker, Partner, C3 Presents.