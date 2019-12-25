As much as news around the alleged rivalry between Taapsee Pannu and Kangana Ranaut has been in the air, screenwriter Kanika Dhillon, who has written films for both, confessed to loving them both as artistes.

Author and screenwriter Kanika Dhillon, who penned the screenplay for films like Ra.One, Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath, and Judgementall Hai Kya, is excited about her next film, Haseen Dilruba that will feature Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.

Kanika said she is a fan of both the talented actresses.

“Kangana and Taapsee have interesting untamed charm that they bring on screen. There is a certain rawness in their performances that always justifies the character I write, whether it is Rumi (for Taapsee) in Manmarziyaan and Bobby (for Kangana) in Judgementall Hai Kya. I love them both as actresses. So I am really looking forward to work with Taapsee again. I am aware one of the prominent similarities is their curly hair. I think, girls with curly hair are more rebellious (laughs)! Actually, both of them have a strong mind and I naturally gravitate towards people with strong minds,” Kanika told news agency IANS.

Sharing insight of the story of her new film, Kanika said: “It is a love story, a thriller that revolves around a couple played by Taapsee and Vikrant Massey and it poses the question if the bond of love can stay strong enough to survive the test of time? It is a ‘bloody’ love story, quite literally and metaphorically.”

Earlier Taapsee and Kangana were often compared and Rangoli Chandel, Kangana’s sister, called Taapsee a ‘sasti’ version of Kangana and made verbal attacks on her.

Kanika’s next feature, Haseen Dilruba, is directed by Vinal Mathew and is slated to release on September 10 next year. Taapsee has shared the film’s first look poster on Instagram last week with a caption that read, “I maybe bad but I’m perfectly good at it”Stepping into the world of #HaseenDillruba. Can’t wait for you guys to meet HER in theatres 18th September 2020!”

In the poster, a woman was seen stepping over a pool of blood holding the ends of her saree from getting bloodied.