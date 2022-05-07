Gippy Grewal opens up on Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Actor-singer Gippy Grewal is a prominent name in the Punjabi entertainment industry who also appeared in Bollywood films earlier. shares his contribution to the Aamir Khan starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.

Since there were multiple pictures that went viral during the shooting of the film where Aamir Khan and Gippy were seen together, the curiosity increased if the singer is acting in the film.

Gippy told IANS: “I am not doing any cameo or any character in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and I am clearing this rumour again. I know where it is coming from so let me share what exactly happened. There are multiple pictures gone viral on social media where I am seen with Aamir paaji but the reason is different.

“Firstly, I am an admirer of his work and also a good friend. Since a large part of the film was shot in Punjab, we met for lunch and a social meeting. Also, since there are lots of detailed elements on Punjab, I and my team were assisting the writers to get those details right. I also visited the film set. So people assume that we are working together.

“But no, I am not part of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ as an actor.”

Gippy earlier appeared in Hindi films like ‘Second Hand Husband’, ‘Lucknow Central’ and earned huge fame for the song ‘Angreji Beat’ in the film ‘Cocktail’.

However, currently, he is occupied with his latest released Punjabi film ‘Maa’ in which he not only acted but also produced the film.

Another National Award-winning Bollywood actress Divya Dutta played the title role in the film.