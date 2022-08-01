Gehraiyaan stars Siddhant and Deepika share adorable bond at reunion

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone’s chemistry in Gehraiyaan was immensely loved by the masses. The handsome hunk truly owned every heart with his hot appearance in the character of Zain in the film.

While the audience had showered their love on both the actors for their amazing chemistry, it was indeed a very special role for them too. While at a recent event, the Gehraiyaan pair were seen hugging each other. The moment contained a lot of sweetness and delight as their attachment was quite visible there too. A fan captured this sweet reunion moment at a Manish Malhotra show where Deepika was walking the ramp.

Siddhant and Deepika in Gehraiyaan were a super hit Jodi that collected huge applause from the audience and now the fans captured them together after a long time. Moreover, the fans are eagerly waiting for them to come back on the screens together again.