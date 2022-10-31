Gauahar Khan Comes Out In Support Of Shalin Bhanot

Bigg Boss season 16 today’s heated episode saw the captaincy task where Shalin Bhanot was seen with a suitcase in his hand and Archana was coming his way.

She said he pushed and her was aggressive and he apologised to her later if she felt so. However, Sajid Khan saw this as an opportunity and made screen space when he had not been so far and said he will quit if Shalin stays in the House. Bigg Boss checked the footage and said that He felt Shalin had not done anything intentionally yet left it to the new captain Gautam who went with the housemates and hence landed Shalin with two weeks of nomination and no captaincy for the rest of the season.

Well-known actress and Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan came out in support of Shalin saying, ‘Task main sab bhagenge nahi, rokenge nahi??? He was not agressive at all! It was a task! What nataak yaar. Bigg Boss main aaye hain yaan park mein?’ Gauhar was bang on with her opinion and this is what most of us are feeling, it’s not fair to Shalin!

Jisne aankhon se dekha hi nahi , woh decide kar raha hai , koi doshi hai . Task mein sab bhaagenge nahi , rokenge nahi ??? I don’t even like shaleen , but he was not aggressive at all . It was a task . What naatak yaar . Biggboss mein aayeein hain ya park mein ? — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 10, 2022

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.