Gangu Ramsay, iconic filmmaker of Ramsay Brothers, dies at 83

Renowned filmmaker Gangu Ramsay bid adieu to the world at the age of 83, leaving behind a legacy etched in the annals of Indian cinema. Gangu, who had been battling health issues for the past month, breathed his last at 8 a.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

A maestro of the cinematic realm, Gangu Ramsay, along with his brothers, spearheaded the iconic Ramsay Brothers banner, crafting over 50 unforgettable films that enthralled audiences across generations. From spine-chilling horror flicks like “Veerana” and “Purana Mandir” to gripping thrillers such as “Bandh Darwaza” and “Tehkhana,” Gangu Ramsay’s creative vision knew no bounds.

His illustrious career was punctuated with collaborations with some of Bollywood’s biggest stars. From capturing the essence of Saif Ali Khan’s debut in “Ashiq Awara” to crafting memorable moments with Akshay Kumar in the “Khiladi” series, including gems like “Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi” and “Sabse Bada Khiladi,” Gangu Ramsay’s contribution to Indian cinema remains unparalleled.

Beyond the silver screen, Gangu Ramsay also made a lasting impact on television with the cult classic “Zee Horror Show,” which kept viewers on the edge of their seats for over 8 years. Other notable ventures like “Saturday Suspense,” “Naagin,” and “Zimbo” further solidified his status as a pioneer in the realm of horror and suspense.

The Ramsay family, comprising seven brothers, including Gangu Ramsay, Kumar Ramsay, Tulsi Ramsay, Arjun Ramsay, Shyam Ramsay, Keshu Ramsay, and Kiran Ramsay, collectively crafted a cinematic universe that continues to haunt and captivate audiences to this day. The demise of Kumar Ramsay in 2021 marked a profound loss to the family and the industry, further underscoring the end of an era.

As the curtains fall on Gangu Ramsay’s remarkable journey, his indelible mark on Indian cinema and television will continue to inspire generations of filmmakers and viewers alike, ensuring that his legacy lives on for years to come.