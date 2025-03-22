Ganesh Acharya contrasts Bollywood with South over credits; lauds Allu Arjun

Ganesh Acharya is one of the most prolific choreographers of the film industry. He has given fans several memorable hook steps. However, he finds a contrast between Bollywood and the Southern film industry when it comes to giving due credit to the people behind the curtains. In a recent conversation, he reflected on how the Southern industry gives more respect to the technicians as compared to Bollywood. Reflecting on this, he showered praises on Allu Arjun for recognising his contribution to the ‘Pushpa’ films.

Talking to Bharti TV, Ganesh Acharya said that he does not blame the Hindi film industry as a whole. However, he feels that Bollywood could do better and give technicians enough credit. He said, “Bollywood industry mei ego bohot faila hua hai. Ego nahi hona chahiye. (There’s a lot of ego in Bollywood. Ego shouldn’t exist).”

Advertisement

Elaborating on his stance, he revealed that Allu Arjun gave him due acknowledgement during the ‘Pushpa’ films. “Allu Arjun called me and said, masterji aap ke wajah se hua, aap ke wajah se log appreciate kar rahe hai. (people appreciate me because of you). No one in Bollywood has ever called to credit me for their success. He even called me to a success party in Hyderabad. I thought it would be a private affair where people eat and drink. But this was a full-blown event where they awarded every crew member for the film’s success. I saw something like that for the first time in my life. Why don’t we do that here?”. While reflecting on his journey, the choreographer expressed gratitude that none of the stars he worked with, threw tantrums.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Acharya choreographed ‘Oo Antava’ and ‘Daakko Daakko’ Meka from ‘Pushpa: The Rise.’ Moreover, he also worked on tracks ‘Pushpa Pushpa Pushpa,’ ‘Gango Renuka Thalli,’ ‘Kissik’ and ‘Sooseki’ in ‘Pushpa: The Rule.’

Also Read: Mohammed Siraj breaks silence on dating rumors with Mahira Sharma