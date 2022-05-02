Game of Thrones Author Says Winds of Winter Could Be Longest Book Yet

It’s been 11 years since George RR Martin last published a new novel in his A Song of Ice and Fire series and he’s still drilling away at The Winds of Winter. The Game of Thrones TV show has long since finished, with the narrative having overtaken the author’s published works so far. However, the 73-year-old is still hard at work, giving his latest update on his progress.

After speaking of several projects he’s working on, he said: “THE WINDS OF WINTER is going to be a big book. The way it is going, it could be bigger than A STORM OF [SWORDS] or A DANCE WITH DRAGONS, the longest books in the series to date. I do usually cut and trim once I finish, but I need to finish first.”To give you an idea, A Storm of Swords was 973 pages long and A Dance with Dragons is the biggest in the series yet at 1056. To think The Winds of Winter could be that long could well see the book split into two parts upon publication.Martin also mentioned he’s seen some of the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel TV series.He shared: “I saw rough cuts of a couple more episodes of HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, and was just as pleased as I was with the earlier episodes. Ryan and Miguel and their cast and crew are doing great work. Those of you who like complex, conflicted, grey characters (as I do) will like this series, I think. There will be plenty of dragons and battles, to be sure, but the spine of the story is the human conflicts, the love and the hate, character drama rather than action/ adventure.”

Martin concluded his latest post: “There’s more, there’s more, there’s always more. But that will need to do for now. Current Mood: busy.”

By the sounds of it, the author isn’t anywhere near ready to announce a publication date for the long-delayed book.

When The Winds of Winter is finally completed, the 73-year-old intends on writing a fourth Dunk and Egg short story.

After that, he will embark on his A Song of Ice and Fire finale, A Dream of Spring, before attending to other works.