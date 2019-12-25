Gal Gadot is partnering with Keshet International on a film adaptation of a novel All the Rivers.

The book is banned from school reading lists by the Israeli government because of its depiction of an Israeli-Palestinian romance.

Gadot and her husband Jaron Varsano will be co-producing the film with Keshet Studios, reported variety.com.

The project is based on the controversial 2014 Hebrew novel Borderlife by Israeli author Dorit Rabinyan, which was published in English as All the Rivers.

All the Rivers is about an Israeli woman and a Palestinian man who meet in New York and fall in love.

They hide their romance from their friends and family as they struggle to come to terms with their relationship through the course of their lives.

The book’s sales increased after it was banned by the right-wing Education Minister Naftali Bennett from mandatory school reading lists in Israel in 2015.

Gadot is in Israel right now on a break between filming a new adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile with Kenneth Branagh and Red Notice with Dwayne Johnson.

Her next release Wonder Woman 1984, the sequel to the 2017 superhero movie is due in theaters next summer.

It has not been disclosed yet in which role Gadot would appear in All the Rivers.

( Inputs from agencies)