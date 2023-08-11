Gadar 2 public review: Sunny Deol wins hearts with his ‘endearing performance’

‘Gadar 2’, a movie directed by Anil Sharma, hit the theatres on August 11, 2023. This film served as a follow-up to the 2001 blockbuster ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’, bringing back the beloved duo of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel to reenact their iconic characters. The return of these actors in their renowned roles created considerable excitement among fans.

Upon its premiere, the movie received a positive and appreciative reception from the audience. The film’s cast includes Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, Simrat Kaur and is directed by Anil Sharma.

When Tara Singh uses powerful strikes with his hammer against the obstacles in his path, his Dhai Kilo ka Haath makes the weapon even more effective. However, for all of this to make sense, the viewers need to understand the storytelling style of older Bollywood movies. Those who can connect with that old-time storytelling will find Gadar 2 enjoyable.

Advertisement

The image of the character holding a handpump is something that Hindi movie fans remember very clearly.He says: “Dekhte hain aaj yeh kya ukhadta hai”.

Reviews —

A lot of fans caught the first-day show of ‘Gadar 2’ and found the movie to be really enjoyable. A few even labelled it a ‘huge entertainer’ and a ‘blockbuster’. Many individuals commended the film and described it as a ‘captivating cinematic journey’. Sunny Deol is receiving abundant praise for his acting. Admirers are applauding his portrayal of Tara Singh.

Here are some of the top tweets —

“Just witnessed the powerhouse performance of #SunnyDeol in #Gadar2 as Tara Singh! A true cinematic gem that’s won the hearts of the Indian army and audiences alike! #Gadar2KaAsliReview”

“Tara Singh is such an endearing character. ”

“#SunnyDeol’s performance in #Gadar2 is a reminder of his legacy in the industry. He truly shines as Tara Singh. A phenomenal watch! #Gadar2KaAsliReview”

Can we take a moment to appreciate #SunnyDeol’s extraordinary talent in #Gadar2? His embodiment of Tara Singh is breathtaking. An emotional journey that strikes a chord with every Indian heart.

#Gadar2 is a remarkable showcase of #SunnyDeol’s acting prowess. His portrayal of Tara Singh is mesmerizing and heartfelt! A must-watch film that captures the spirit of patriotism.

The love story in Gadar 2 is so pure and heartfelt. Tara Singh and Sakeena’s bond is beautiful

This is a film nobody should miss the story, action sequence and #SunnyDeol’s acting are just amazing

According to Zee Studios, a whopping 2 million tickets have been pre-booked for ‘Gadar 2’. Trade analysts predict that the movie starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will make around Rs 25-35 crore on its opening day, with the potential to surpass Rs 100 crore during the first weekend.

As shared by exhibitor Akshaye Rathi, “Looking at the advance bookings, the opening of Gadar 2 can be conveniently put at anything above ₹30 crore. If it has the kind of traction we are expecting, Gadar 2 will possibly be the highest-grosser for Sunny Deol in decades. Let us hope the movie brings in that euphoria and experience for the audience.”

Indeed, on Friday, there was a significant buzz around Sunny Deol and ‘Gadar 2’, with topics like Gadar 2 review and even ‘Gadar 2 ka asli review (real review)’ trending. Some viewers referred to it as a potential ‘blockbuster’, while others described ‘Gadar 2’ not just as a movie but as an emotion.

A person mentioned, “Gadar 2 is an emotion that rides on its mass appeal. Does it have flaws? Yes. Does it entertain? Yes. Will it succeed? Yes. 90s style execution and Utkarsh Sharma portion pinch a bit, but when Sunny Deol takes charge, you won’t mind.”

Posting a video from within a cinema showing fans enthusiastically cheering during Sunny’s onscreen appearance, an individual penned,”Gadar 2 ne gadar macha diya hall me bhai.”