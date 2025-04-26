FWICE imposes ban on Pakistani artists following the Pahalgam attack

The Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in at least 26 innocent casualties has shaken the nation to its core. Following the incident, Ashoke Dubey, the General Secretary of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has declared a ban on Pakistani artists working in India. The decision comes after FWICE called for a blanket ban on Fawad Khan’s ‘Abir Gulaal’ with Vaani Kapoor. The title was going to hit theatres in May.

Speaking with ANI, Ashok Dubey also iterated that action would be taken against the Indian nationals supporting Pakistani artists. He said, “Since this is a matter of national interest, the nation comes first. The continuous attacks, including the recent one in Pahalgam on our tourists, are shameful. We have again issued a press release stating that if any of our members are found working with Pakistani artists or technicians, we will take action against them and stop working with them.”

“In the letter to the I&B Minister, we also said that a notification should be issued. Humara koi bhi sadasya, Hindustan ka koi bhi sadasya agar unke saath kaam kar raha hai, toh uske upar desh droh ka mukadma kiya jaye taaki wo aage se ye sab cheez karne se pehle 1000 baar sochne par. (If any member from India works with Pakistani artists, a case of treason should be filed against them so that they think a thousand times before doing it).”

Previously, the body called for a ban on Pakistani actor Fawad Khan’s ‘Abir Gulaal.’ Following the widespread boycott calls, sources in the Centre’s Information and Broadcasting Ministry have confirmed that the film will not release in India.

