Former Marvel editor-in-chief Jim Shooter dies at 73

Jim Shooter, who once helmed Marvel Comics as its top editor, passed away at 73 following a long struggle with esophageal cancer.

The news was shared by comic writer Mark Waid on Facebook, who posted, “Godspeed, Jim.” Waid also reflected on Shooter’s career, detailing his early beginnings in comic writing and their professional collaborations.

Shooter began writing comics at just 13 years old and was later hired by DC Comics, where he contributed to Superman and Supergirl. His most notable role was as Editor-in-Chief at Marvel Comics, where he oversaw major titles and introduced iconic characters such as Karate Kid, Ferro Lad, Princess Projectra, and the villainous team, the Fatal Five.

Beyond Marvel, Shooter co-founded Voyager Communications and launched Valiant Comics, where he worked on ‘Solar and Magnus,’ Robot Fighter,’ before leaving the company in 1992.

In 1993, he established Defiant Comics with former colleagues, but the venture struggled to gain traction and ceased operations after thirteen years.

In 1995, Shooter established Broadway Comics. The company’s first major project was tied to Saturday Night Live, but the line was discontinued after Golden Books acquired the parent company’s properties.

Throughout his career, Shooter received numerous accolades, including the 1979 Eagle Award for Best Continuing Story and the 1980 Inkpot Award from Comic-Con International.