On the occasion of MGR’s birth anniversary, the makers of Thalaivi unveiled Arvind Swami’s first look from the film.

Thalaivi features Kangana Ranaut in the titular role, and the film is based on the life of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, J Jayalalithaa.

Directed by Vijay, Thalaivi has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first look of Arvind Swami on his official Instagram handle and wrote, “On #MGR’s birth anniversary today, Team #Thalaivi unveils #ArvindSwami’s look from the film… Stars #KanganaRanaut in title role… Directed by Vijay… Produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh. #ArvindSwamiAsMGR.”

In one photo, Arvind is seen in a red shirt in a pensive mood. While in another, he is seen walking with folded hands.

While MGR was an actor and politician who served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for ten years between 1977 and 1987, J Jayalalithaa served six times as the CM of Tamil Nadu for over fourteen years between 1991 and 2016.

The makers of the film also unveiled a teaser of the film which also introduces the character of Arvind Swami.

Thalaivi is a trilingual biopic which is slated to release on 26 June 2020.