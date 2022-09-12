Film industry express its grief on the loss of Veteran actor Krishnam Raju

Krishnam Raju, originally known as Uppalapati Venkata Krishnam Raju was an Indian actor, renowned for his works in the Telugu film industry, passed away on 11 September 2022, at the age of 82.

Krishnam Raju was a popular name in the Indian film industry. His rebellious acting style earned him the title of the “Rebel Star”. Having done more than 180 films in his career, he has received many awards including five Filmfare and three Nandi Awards.

The death of Krishnam Raju has left the film industry saddened; many celebrities from Allu Arjun to SS Rajamouli took to their social media to express their grief.

Extremely saddened to learn about the sudden passing of Krishnam Raju garu. His contribution to the film industry was immense. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans . May his soul rest in peace. — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) September 11, 2022

You will always be in our hearts..You were our Ramayya garu in Yevade Subramanyam.. Om Shanti Krishnam Raju garu My condolences and prayers for Prabhas anna and the entire family — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) September 11, 2022

It was quite saddening to hear the news of Krishnam Raju Garu passing away.

His work for cinema and society will always be cherished..

May his soul rest is peace.

My condolences to his family, friends and fans — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) September 11, 2022

Deeply saddened by Krishnam Raju Garu’s passing away. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace… — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) September 11, 2022