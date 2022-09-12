Follow Us:
Film industry express its grief on the loss of Veteran actor Krishnam Raju

Krishnam Raju was a popular name in the Indian film industry. His rebellious acting style earned him the title of the “Rebel Star”. Having done more than 180 films in his career, he has received many awards including five Filmfare and three Nandi Awards.

SNS | New Delhi | September 12, 2022 3:41 pm

(File Photos) Krishnam Raju

Krishnam Raju, originally known as Uppalapati Venkata Krishnam Raju was an Indian actor, renowned for his works in the Telugu film industry, passed away on 11 September 2022, at the age of 82.

The death of Krishnam Raju has left the film industry saddened; many celebrities from Allu Arjun to SS Rajamouli took to their social media to express their grief.

 

 

