After “Ve Maahi” broke records, another Akshay Kumar song has raked in a massive fan following and positive reviews from audiences. The superstar’s debut music video “Filhall” crossed 100 million views in no time.

Sung by B Praak, the track features Nupur Sanon, Kriti Sanon’s sister and Akshay Kumar with a special appearance by Ammy Virk.

Within 7 days of release, “Filhall” gathered over 100 million views on video-streaming platformYouTube.

Akshay Kumar took to his official Instagram handle to celebrate the milestone and thanked his fans.

He shared a video on Instagram official handle and wrote, “#FILHALL toh yun hai ki 100 MILLION views ka celebration ho raha hai When I’d heard this song I knew it was extraordinary but never did I expect such a great response. A big THANK YOU to‬ @bpraak ‪@nupursanon @jaani777 @arvindrkhaira @azeemdayani and most importantly YOU all.”

According to World Music Awards, the video also broke the world record to become the fastest Indian music video to reach 100 million views on YouTube.

“Filhall” marks B Praak’s second collaboration with Akshay after Kesari’s massively popular song “Ve Maahi”.

The romantic track speaks of pain of separation and a love that lasts the tests of time.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be seen in Good Newwz alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

While Good Newwz will release this year in December, Akshay’s other films’ Laxmmi Bomb and Sooryavanshi are slated to release in 2020.