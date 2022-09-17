Fatima Sana Shaikh preps for Indira Gandhi’s role in ‘Sam Bahadur’

Fatima Sana Shaikh is all set for ‘Sam Bahadur’ starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead. The actress has started prepping to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the upcoming movie.

Taking to her social media, Fatima shared a glimpse of how she is preparing for the role of Indira Gandhi.

She shared a picture of a book titled ‘Indira – The Life of Indira Nehru Gandhi’.

Fatima captioned the image: “Such an interesting book on her life. Halfway through… would highly recommend it.”

She also shared a BTS picture of herself sitting in front of the mirror from the sets of the highly anticipated film ‘Sam Bahadur’ and wrote: “And here we go #SamBahadur”.

On the work front, along with ‘Sam Bahadur’, Fatima has an interesting line-up, and she will also be seen in ‘Dhak Dhak’ directed and co-written by Tarun Dudeja, co-produced by Taapsee Pannu, Pranjal Khandhdiya and Ayush Maheshwari.