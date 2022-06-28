‘Fateh’ embodies the spirit of ‘Shabaash Mithu’

‘Fateh’, the first song from the Taapsee Pannu-starrer biopic ‘Shabaash Mithu’, was released on Tuesday.

The track, composed by Salvage Audio Collective & Charan, tells the story of grit and determination showcased in the film which is based on the life of iconic cricketer Mithali Raj.

The song embodies the spirit of the biopic. The core of the song lies in the spirit of fighting against all odds and never giving up. It is an ode to every young girl and woman out there to push them to chase their dreams.

‘Shabaash Mithu’ follows the journey of an inspirational cricketer who brought Indian women’s cricket to the forefront, debuting at a young age of 16, going on to captain the team at the age of 22, and a record-breaking career spanning over 23 years.

The film, produced by Viacom18 Studios and directed by Srijit Mukherji, is set to arrive in cinemas on July 15.