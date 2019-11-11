The countdown to Amazon Prime Video’s much-awaited series Inside Edge Season 2 has begun! Makers unveiled the official teaser of the upcoming series on video-streaming platform YouTube.

The teaser gives a quick peek into the new season of Powerplay League where the competition is tough, selfishness is almost a virtue and power takes precedence over everything.

Actor and producer Farhan Akhtar shared the teaser of Inside Edge 2 on his Instagram handle and wrote, “The game has only begun. Inside Edge Season 2 out on December 6th.#InsideEdge2 #TeaserOutNow”

The second season will see a return of most of the cast including Richa Chadha, Sayani Gupta, Angad Bedi, Tanuj Virwani, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Sapna Pabbi, Amit Sial, Aamir Bashir and Vivek Oberoi and some new additions.

It was earlier reported that Richa Chadha’s character Zarina Malik will take center stage in the 2nd season.

The 32-year-old will be seen sporting an edgy look, said to be inspired by Jessica Alba’s onscreen avatar of Max Guevera, a genetically enhanced super-soldier, from the science-fiction TV show Dark Angel, reported Firstpost.

Inside Edge Season 2 is directed by Aakash Bhatia and executively produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner.

The first season premiered in July 2017 and received positive reviews from the audience and critics alike.

Inside Edge was also nominated in the Best Drama series category at the 46th International Emmy Awards.

The second season will premiere on 6th December on Amazon Prime Video.