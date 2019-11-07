Farhan Akhtar is busy shooting for his upcoming film Toofan. The actor took some time out of his schedule to share an adorable throwback picture of himself, his sister-filmmaker Zoya Akhtar along with their mother Honey Irani on social media.

Farhan shared two pictures; one a monochrome from his childhood and another, a recent picture of all three with their mother.

Members of the film fraternity complimented on the family portrait.

View this post on Instagram ❤️❤️ @irani.honey @zoieakhtar A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on Nov 6, 2019 at 7:19pm PST

The Sky Is Pink actor also unveiled the official motion poster of Amazon Prime series Inside Edge 2.

Farhan will be producing the show along with his business partner, Ritesh Sidhwani under the Excel Movies banner.

Farhan took to his official Instagram account to share the motion poster with a caption that read, “Time to witness the Game beyond the Game! New season bouncing back on 6 December 2019. #InsideEdge2 #NewSeason”

The series will reprise most of its Season 1 cast members including the likes of Tanuj Virwani, Vivek Oberoi, Angad Bedi, and Richa Chadha among others.

Inside Edge released in July 2017 and was nominated for Best Drama series at the 46th International Emmy Awards.

The second season will release after two years.

Written and directed by Karan Anshuman, the first season of Inside Edge revolved around the Mumbai Mavericks team – a part of PPL (Powerplay T20 League), which is a fictional Indian Premier League kind of T20 cricket tournament.

The show will air on December 6.