Fardeen Khan and Natasha Madhvani headed for divorce

Actor Fardeen Khan and Natasha Madhvani are having troubles in their marriage. The pair is rumoured to be headed for a divorce and has opted to part ways peacefully via divorce after 18 years of their marriage. Fardeen and Natasha married in 2005 and have two children, Diani and Azarius.

According to the reports, problems started to arise between the two after a few years of their marriage and when they were unable to cope with the circumstances, they decided to go their own distinct ways. What went wrong between them is still unknown. The couple has been living separately for two years.

Fardeen is presently residing in Mumba with his mother, while Natasha is residing in London with her children. The divorce confirmation is not disclosed by the couple, but close sources confirm the separation.

Fardeen was away from Bollywood for quite a while because of his health issues and had gained a lot of weight, but now rumours of his comeback often make headlines. He reportedly has a film with Riteish Deshmukh Visfot which is helmed by Kookie Gulati, Priya Bapat, and Krystle D’Souza would also appear in the film.

Fardeen was last seen in the 2010 film Dulha Mil Gaye, after which he took a break from acting to spend time with his family.