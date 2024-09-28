Farah Khan turns interior designer for her friend Maheep Kapoor

Renowned Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan, best known for his films like ‘Main Hoon Na’ and ‘Happy New Year’ turned into an interior designer for her best friend actor-model Maheep Kapoor.

In the first episode of the ‘Style My Space’ series, Farah Khan and Maheep Kapoor featured together. The ladies select a corner from each other’s house and design it in 12 hours. The episode shows Farah Khan and Maheep Kapoor having a fun-filled chat while criticizing each other amusingly. After a while, the interesting part begins with Maheep not agreeing with Farah that she can design her home more beautifully.

Farah started the conversation and said, “So, basically, the challenge is that you’ll come to my house and you’ll find a space that you think is not up to the mark and you’ll style it. I’ll find my spaces and I’ll go to your house and I’ll renovate the entire house in your house and I’ll kick Sanjay out.” To which Maheep replied, “Are you crazy, Farah? Do you think we can become interior designers? It’s not normal.” Farah laughed gently and said while looking at the camera, “ It’s not going to work. Give me someone else. Someone who is well-behaved” Maheep continued, “Farah, it is like… Does a choreographer become a movie director? It’s unheard of”.

To which Farah replied sarcastically, “Exactly like a jewellery designer becoming a reality show star. I’ll do up your space beautifully.” Maheep replied irritatedly, “This is the most stupidest idea that’s ever come out of your brain. I just want to tell you if I do your house, it’s a win-win situation for you. But what about me?”

Farah acted a little bit and said, “Maheep’s ego means a win-win situation. Urban Company, I’m guaranteeing you that Maheep Kapoor will do the challenge and it will be a win-win situation for her when I do her house.” Maheep replied, “I am not doing this. I’m not doing it” Farah tried to make Maheep agree and said, “I’m telling you, I promise that I will make your house very beautiful, and very, like, beautiful” To which Maheep sarcastically asked “Like ‘Om Shanti Om set”… To which Farah replied, “No, no, not at all. I’ll Make it more like ‘Tees Maar Khan’ set, that’s done. We are doing the challenge.” Farah concluded the fun-banter.

Urban Company, Next Narrative and Monk Entertainment collaborated for “Style My Space”, a three-part series that will feature celebrities like Farah Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Tanmay Bhat, Aishwarya Mohanraj, Jasmin Bhasin and Tejasswi Prakash.