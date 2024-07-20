Farah Khan takes out her chef for a treat after reaching milestone

On reaching a milestone number on a video streaming platform, Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan celebrated the moment with her chef by taking him out for a treat.

Farah reached a whopping 500K followers on YouTube.

In the clip, she is seen informing her chef that the channel has now hit a new benchmark. After which, the chef innocently asks that it is in lakhs.

A witty Farah Khan hilariously says that he shouldn’t think it will become his salary and that she is taking him out for a party.

The video then shows the two going, enjoying a car ride, and then reaching the restaurant.

The video also hilariously showcases how people run up to Farah’s chef and push her away for a picture with him. The two are seen enjoying a meal.

A hilarious moment also shows Farah leaving her chef in the restaurant before the bill for the food consumed is given.

Her chef is taken to the kitchen and funnily asked to clean the dishes as the bill is not paid. Later, Farah comes and says she was joking and the two leave.