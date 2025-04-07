‘Ground Zero’ trailer: Emraan Hashmi leads gritty war drama with intensity

Brace yourselves, because Emraan Hashmi is back — and this time, he’s leaving behind the charming lover-boy image to take on a much graver mission. The trailer for ‘Ground Zero’ is here, and it packs a serious punch.

Produced by Excel Entertainment (yep, the same folks who gave us ‘Lakshya’), the film dives deep into a real-life operation hailed as the BSF’s most daring in the last 50 years.

Set against the volatile landscape of Kashmir, ‘Ground Zero’ isn’t your typical war film. It’s intense, emotional, and rooted in a reality that’s rarely explored on the big screen. Hashmi stars as BSF Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey — a man caught between duty, danger, and an enemy that never shows its face.

Catch the ‘Ground Zero’ trailer here:

From the first frame, Emraan is almost unrecognizable. No flashy moves, no romantic subplots — just a soldier, bruised but unbroken.

His line in the trailer, “Ab Prahaar Hoga” (Now, we strike), hits like a war cry — you feel it in your gut. It’s clear he’s playing a man pushed to the edge, and it’s that quiet rage that makes his performance so magnetic.

Sai Tamhankar, always a scene-stealer, brings a grounded emotional layer to the story. Her presence isn’t loud, but it’s powerful.

But what really lingers is the voice of the enemy. You never see them, but you hear them. Cold, calm, and terrifying. It adds a chilling dimension to the trailer.

Director Tejas Deoskar seems to be going for realism over gloss — and it works.

With Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar backing it, the film has a solid team behind the scenes. Co-produced by a long list of names including Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, and Arhan Bagati, ‘Ground Zero’ looks like a passion project — the kind of story everyone involved believes in.

The trailer dropped today, and it’s already got fans talking. Whether you’re into war dramas or just looking for a film with some real substance, this one deserves a spot on your watchlist.

‘Ground Zero’ hits theatres on April 25, 2025, and if the trailer is anything to go by, it’s going to be a rollercoaster of emotions, patriotism, and raw human resilience.