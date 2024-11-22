“Family’s privacy must be respected”: Lawyer on AR Rahman and Saira’s separation

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and his wife, Saira, have decided to separate after nearly 29 years of marriage. The announcement came through their lawyer, Vandana Shah, who emphasized the importance of respecting the family’s privacy during this challenging time.

Shah, who represents both AR Rahman and Saira, described the decision as mutual and deeply emotional. She noted that while the divorce has not been finalized, the couple has reached this conclusion after much thought and reflection.

“In every marriage, ups and downs are common. This is a painful decision, but it has been made jointly. The family’s privacy must be respected at this moment,” Shah stated in a conversation with ANI.

Advertisement

A joint statement issued by Vandana Shah and Associates on behalf of the couple cited “significant emotional strain” as the reason for their separation.

Despite their enduring love for each other, the statement explained, the challenges in their relationship created an irreparable gap.

Both Rahman and Saira expressed that the decision to part ways came from a place of deep pain. Rahman also addressed the situation personally on X (formerly Twitter), where he shared a post reflecting on their nearly three decades together.

“We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for… — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) November 19, 2024

“We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but life had other plans. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Though the pieces may never fit again, we seek meaning in this shattering. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy during this fragile chapter,” he wrote.

The couple, who married in 1995, have three children: Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen. Their relationship has received massive admiration. And their decision to separate has received an outpouring of support from fans and well-wishers.