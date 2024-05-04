Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder to produce chess scandal tale ‘Checkmate’

Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder, and A24 are set to bring another gripping tale to the screen with their latest collaboration, ‘Checkmate,’ based on author Ben Mezrich’s book proposal.

Following their successful partnership on ‘The Curse,’ the trio is diving into the competitive and intense world of chess, confirmed Variety.

“The biggest scandal in the history of chess” serves as the backdrop for this intriguing narrative, revolving around the controversial 2022 match between Grandmasters Magnus Carlsen and Hans Niemann. Niemann, facing accusations of cheating during the high-stakes encounter, sparked a firestorm of controversy in the chess community.

A fierce bidding war erupted among various studios and streamers vying for the rights to ‘Checkmate.’

Ultimately, A24 emerged victorious, reportedly sealing the deal with a substantial seven-figure offer, as per Variety.

Currently, Nathan Fielder is attached to direct the project, with Emma Stone and her husband Dave McCary set to produce under their Fruit Tree banner.

The collaboration between Stone, Fielder, and A24 builds upon the success of their previous venture, the Showtime series ‘The Curse,’ which has garnered significant acclaim and is poised to make waves during awards season.

Advertisement

This latest endeavour marks yet another strategic move for Stone’s Fruit Tree production company, which recently announced an untitled film project at Universal.