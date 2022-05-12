Emma Chamberlain gets backlash for wearing Maharaja of Patiala’s diamond choker at Met Gala

Youtuber Emma Chamberlain was heavily criticized by Social Media users for wearing Maharaja of Patiala’s ‘stolen’ diamond choker.

This year’s theme at the Met Gala was ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’ and YouTuber Emma decided to show up according to the theme. The 2022 Met Gala had several unforgettable moments.

Celebrities showed up in their “Gilded Age” finery and while many made headlines for their off-theme outfits, Emma Chamberlain has garnered criticism for wearing Maharaja of Patiala”s diamond choker.

Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala commissioned Cartier for the necklace which was allegedly stolen by the British during their occupation of India. Cartier then bought or rather re-purchased the piece at an auction years later. It reportedly is the most expensive necklace made with 2,930 diamonds and a De Beers diamond centerpiece.

Emma wore the choker to the Met Gala where she conducted red carpet interviews and now, netizens are calling her out for it. While some pointed out the blatant show of privilege, others noticed the irony of the event”s theme. Either way, it didn”t go down well.

A Twitter user wrote, ‘So I just found out Emma chamberlain wore the maharaja of Patiala’s necklace at the met gala… this is way worse than Kim wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress.’

Calling out the ignorance a user Tweeted, ‘who was gonna tell me Emma chamberlain wore a $30 million necklace from a maharaja of India to the met gala. Astronomical privilege to wear something that is historically connected and stolen from india’sIndia’s history.

In a behind-the-scenes video, Emma Chamberlain talked about the choker saying that it ‘fits the theme so well because, during the gilded age, it was all about being extravagant. And I have never seen a more extravagant necklace.