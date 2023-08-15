Elvish Yadav on winning ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: No words to express

Content creator Elvish Yadav made history of ‘Bigg Boss’ after being the first wildcard to win the show. He has now thanked his fans, whom he lovingly calls ‘Elvish Army’, and said that he has no words to express on winning.

Elvish took to Instagram stories, where he shared a picture of himself holding the trophy and shared thank you post for his fans.

He wrote: “Thankyou #ElvishArmy. It’s your win, it always had been since the start. Elvish Yadav is nothing without you all. I have said it a lot of times, I am saying it again. I don’t deserve this much love, but you guys give me more and more. Can’t thank you all enough for everything. Lo le aaya tumhari trophy. This trophy belongs to #ElvishArmy.

“Sab tumhara hai, mai bhi tumhara hun. Mere sath rehna bass hmesha. Aur words ni hai express karne ke liye, bass samajh jaao tum ho toh mai hu. Kardiya na systummm hang?”

Elvish entered the show in its fourth week with Aashika Bhatia, who was evicted in just the second week.

It was a close contest between Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan as the two have cultivated a huge fan following for themselves with Elvish’s army also crashing down the ‘Bigg Boss’ ‘Systum’ at one point of the show with their voting.

As the winner of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, Elvish will take the cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

Ahead of him being crowned the winner, Elvish said on stage, “This experience is unreal for me. This was the first time I met you. I am grateful to be in the top five despite being a wildcard. If I win it would be good and if I don’t it’s okay I got the love of all.”