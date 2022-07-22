Elli AvrRam flaunts her photography skills

Elli AvrRam is not only a good actor but also a brilliant photographer by passion.

Recently, the actor has started an Instagram page called ‘eyeofelli’ where she keeps on sharing some mesmerizing pictures that she has clicked herself. The slice-of-life pictures captured by Elli are astounding and surely have a touch of sophistication to them.

The Malang actress always had a knack for photography and wanted to channel it and hence she took to her social media to share some surreal clicks with her fans & audiences.

Elli on being a marvelous photographer shares, ”I always loved photography. It started with capturing my friends and my day-to-day life like the chaos, hustle, and calm to all those little moments that make me happy or that I connect with and it is another creative side of me that I really love to express and share with everyone. Social media is the best way to reach out to millions of people or connect to my fans and to every person who loves photography.”

On the work front, this beauty is a part of some big league projects like Ganapath with Tiger Shroff, Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan, and Naane Varuven opposite Dhanush.