Two film producers, Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar will be collaborating for the sequel of the superhit film Ek Villain (2014).

Ek Villain starred Sidharth Mahotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead.

Ekta Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle to announce the news. Sharing a picture of herself with Bhushan, she wrote, “When the first thing u both say Is ‘JAI MATA DI’ Looking forward to up the entertainment quotient with @bhushankumar!Starting with the sequel of 2014 blockbuster – #EkVillain! The second instalment will release on Jan 8, 2021! It’s indeed a mark of a new beginning.”

John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur are set to star in the 2021 sequel of the action thriller.

Mohit Suri, who directed the 2014 film, will helm the sequel as well.

In an interaction with Mumbai Mirror, Bhushan Kumar revealed, “It’s essentially villain versus villain. Both Adi and John are playing negative characters. We are going to push the bar further with Villain 2. I was an assistant on John’s first film and we have been trying to work with each other for a while. This script proved to be a great platform for the two of us to come together and I am excited about it. We start rolling in June.”

The sequel of Ek Villain is slated to release on 8 January 2021.