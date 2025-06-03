Lee Jung-jae gets candid as ‘Squid Game’ returns for final season: “I’m very nervous”

The high-stakes world of ‘Squid Game’ is about to return, and emotions are running high, especially for its star, Lee Jung-jae.

As Netflix gears up to drop Season 3 of its global phenomenon on June 27, fans can expect more twists, more tension, and one final round of deadly games. But behind the scenes, the lead actor is battling some nerves.

Speaking at Netflix’s Tudum event, where the Season 3 trailer premiered, Lee Jung-jae opened up about what it feels like to be at the center of one of the most-watched shows in the world.

“We’re releasing it soon, and honestly, I’m very nervous,” Lee admitted to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’. “Everyone’s wondering what’s going to happen, but we’re even more curious to see how people react. I can’t wait, but I’m also anxious.”

Lee has plenty of reasons to feel the pressure. His portrayal of Seong Gi-hun earned him an Emmy in 2022, and the show’s unexpected success launched him into global superstardom. But as the story heads into its final chapter, expectations are sky-high.

Season 3 picks up after Gi-hun’s failed attempt to take down the deadly game-makers from the inside, forcing him back into a world he tried to escape.

Lee Byung-hun, who plays the sinister and enigmatic Front Man, also made an appearance at the event — and unlike his character’s cold demeanor, he was visibly excited. He revealed that he read the scripts for Seasons 2 and 3 back-to-back and it surprised him.

“They were just perfectly written,” he said. “It was so gripping, I couldn’t put them down. Once again, director Hwang Dong-hyuk really impressed me.”

For those wondering whether the final season will deliver a satisfying ending, Lee Jung-jae reassured fans that the team is proud of how the story wraps up, even if they know not everyone will agree.

“I’m happy with how it ended,” he said. “But I also know fans have their own theories and hopes, so I’m very curious, and yes, nervous, about how they will receive it.”

‘Squid Game’ has already made history, becoming Netflix’s most-watched show in multiple regions and sparking conversations far beyond the world of TV. With its mix of razor-sharp social commentary, heart-pounding suspense, and unforgettable characters, it’s no wonder viewers are counting the days till June 27.