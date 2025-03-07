‘Dupahiya’ grips viewers with its comedy and warmth: X reviews OUT

Sparsh Srivastava and Gajraj Rao’s awaited drama ‘Dupahiya’ released on Amazon Prime Video today, March 7. Ever since the trailer dropped, viewers were eager to catch the well-curated concoction of emotions, comedy, and warmth. Now, the slice-of-life drama has gripped fans who couldn’t help but gush over the series on X (formerly Twitter).

The nine-episode series, ‘Dupahiya’ takes place in the fictional village of Dhadakpur in Bihar. The closely knit society of the place has been crime-free for 25 years. However, the village turns upside down after a bike gifted by a girl’s (Shivani Raghuvanshi) parents to their future son-in-law is stolen. While the bride dreams of marrying a city boy, the groom demands a bike as part of the wedding arrangement. However, when the bike goes missing, just before the ceremony, chaos ensues. The drama brims with comic moments as viewers participate in the thrill of recovering the stolen bike.

Advertisement

Following the series’ premier, several fans took to X to laud the makers. One user wrote, #Dupahiya is outstanding to say the least and probably better than gullack and panchayat. The goofy series is a delicious concussion of humour and emotions. @raogajraj and @renukash are simply outstanding in the series. Others are mind blowing too. Do not miss the masterpiece.”

Advertisement

#Dupahiya is outstanding to say the least and probably better than gullack and panchayat. The goofy series is a delicious concussion of humour and emotions @raogajraj and @renukash are simply outstanding in the series . Others are mind blowing too . Do not miss the masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/D9mVkfGAhl — Rishiraj Reviewzzzz (@RishirajNa90620) March 7, 2025

Another penned, “Watched #Dupahiya this week—it’s such a sweet and heartwarming show, perfect for a binge-watch.” Meanwhile, one user commented, “Excellent, excellent, excellent. Such a powerful message with a wonderful backdrop. If you loved Laapataa Ladies, you’ll enjoy this too.”

Also Read: Rekhachithram on OTT: Here’s where you can watch the Asif Ali and Mammootty starrer

‘Dupahiya’ stars Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Srivastava, Bhuvan Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashpal Sharma. It also stars Anjuman Saxena, Yogendra Tikku, Samarth Mahor, Komal Kushwaha, Pranjal Pateriya, Chandan Kumar, Man Singh Karamati, and Surya Pratap Singh Kaurav in key roles.

Sonam Nair, the director of ‘Masaba, Masaba’ has helmed the series while Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg penned it.