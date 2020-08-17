The Bollywood industry has to suffer yet another loss as the prominent filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, who was believed to have been suffering from chronic liver disease, died on Monday.

Kamat was admitted to AIG Hospital in Gachibowli, Hyderabad on July 31.

The hospital, in a statement, said, “It was diagnosed that he was suffering from Liver Cirrhosis for the past two years. Initially, we started antibiotics and supportive medications upon which Mr. Kamat showed improvement, but his condition soon deteriorated with progressive liver dysfunction and drowsiness.”

“He was immediately shifted to the ICU, where his general condition gradually declined. Since yesterday, he developed respiratory failure and hypotension,” it read.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh was among the first to break the news on Twitter.

“I will miss you my friend. #NishikantKamat Rest In Peace,” he said.

Actor Ajay Devgn who played an outstanding role in Drishyam, a movie directed by Kamat, tweeted, “My equation with Nishikant was not just about Drishyam, a film which he directed with Tabu and me. It was an association that I cherished. He was bright; ever-smiling. He has gone too soon. RIP Nishikant.

Nishikant Kamat did not only have Drishyam to make him a prominent personality in the film industry, but movies like Madaari starring Irrfan Khan and Mumbai Meri Jaan were also in the list.

Kamat also directed John Abraham starring Force and Rocky Handsome. In Force, Kamat acted as well.

The 50-year-old director made his directorial debut with Marathi film Dombivali Fast in 2005.

His Bollywood debut was Mumbai Meri Jaan, also starring Irrfan.

Different personalities from Bollywood poured in condolences to the demised filmmaker.

Farewell Nishi!! You lived and died by what you decided you loved more than anything else .. I’m sure you had no regrets about much .. thank you for all the movies, all the fun stories, warmth and smiles #NishikantKamat 🤗 pic.twitter.com/b5RlUSeDBo — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 17, 2020

Nishi 💔 — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) August 17, 2020