Drew tells Adam Sandler ‘we made such a good movie’ after watching ‘The Wedding Singer’

Actress Drew Barrymore posted an emotional video for co-star Adam Sandler after re-watching their 1998 rom-com ‘The Wedding Singer’, the first movie they ever starred in together.

Drew, 48, was supposed to be heading to a yoga class when she stumbled across ‘The Wedding Singer’ playing on TV. She became so invested in the iconic ’90s rom-com, which she starred in alongside Adam that she wound up sticking around to watch the whole thing.

“It started this morning,” Drew said in an emotional Instagram video, reports eonline.com.

Advertisement

“I was supposed to be heading to yoga class, and I’m taking the next later one so I can watch it.”

The actress, who was visibly tearing up in the clip, then addressed Adam directly, saying, “We made such a good movie. I love you so much. Happy New Year.”

In true Adam fashion, the actor decided to just go with it when responding to Drew’s heartfelt message.

“Love u always Drew,” Adam commented on the post. “Happy New Year.”

‘The Wedding Singer’, released in 1998, is the first of three romantic comedies Drew and Adam have starred in together.

“What year was it that we met in the newsroom?” Drew joked in the video about their over two-decades-long friendship. “1922?”

Following ‘The Wedding Singer’, Drew and Adam reunited for 2004’s ’50 First Dates’ and 2014’s ‘Blended’.

Drew credits their never-ending support for each other as the reason they’ve continued to collaborate over the years.