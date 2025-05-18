Donald Trump revives feud with Taylor Swift: “She’s no longer hot”

Looks like Donald Trump still hasn’t shaken off his pop-culture feud with Taylor Swift.

The U.S. President is once again throwing shade at the music megastar, this time declaring on his social media platform, Truth Social, that she’s no longer “hot.”

In a post made Friday, Trump wrote, ‘“Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT’?”’

The timing of the jab is… interesting. Trump dropped this comment while on an official overseas trip to the Middle East, but clearly found time to reignite his long-running grudge with Swift.

And this isn’t a one-off — Trump has been vocal about his disdain for the Grammy-winning artist, especially since she endorsed then–Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 election.

Swift’s support for the Democratic ticket sparked a wave of attention during the campaign. While Trump’s team initially brushed off her endorsement as no big deal, the former president later took it personally, blurting out, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” on social media.

That post went viral at the time, setting the internet ablaze — and it seems he’s still not over it.

But Swift isn’t the only musician in his crosshairs. Bruce Springsteen also earned Trump’s wrath after criticizing his presidency during a concert in Europe. The Boss didn’t hold back, reportedly calling Trump’s administration “authoritarian.”

That clearly struck a nerve.

Back to Taylor Swift, Donald Trump has repeatedly mentioned her in recent months. He brought her up after she was allegedly booed at the Super Bowl, an event he attended and where his own reception wasn’t exactly glowing either.

He also name-dropped her again during a White House celebration honoring the Philadelphia Eagles. It seems wherever Trump goes, a Taylor Swift comment isn’t far behind.

As for Taylor? She has stayed completely silent on the latest diss — in classic Swift style. The pop sensation is clearly focused on bigger things, like her record-smashing ‘Eras Tour’, which continues to dominate charts and headlines across the globe.