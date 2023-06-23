Does CID fame Vivek Mashru’s name ring a bell? Now he is a professor at Bengaluru

CID the crime thriller that aired on Sony TV in early 2000’s still hold a huge place in the hearts of audiences, thanks to the fantastic content and astral performances. This serial, which aired on Sony Entertainment Television from January 1998 to October 2018, is still being reconsidered by television audiences, no other crime thriller could touch the success of this show.

All the characters of this show got lot of love from the fans and being remembered till Date. Recently one of the CID’s actor Viivek Mashru who is known for his character Inspector Vivek in the show surprised his fans with his education and his career a background When his fans tweeted a meme with his picture and called it nostalgic.

Thank you so much for your kindness, love, and appreciation for whatever little I have done. It means a lot to me and it is deeply appreciated! Infinite gratitude and love, always.☀️⭐️ https://t.co/TjD0UJVR9B — Viivek Mashru (@VIIVEKMASHRU) June 21, 2023

Vivek Mashru retweeted fan tweets with a caption, that reads: “Thank you so much for your kindness, love, and appreciation for whatever little I have done. It means a lot to me and it is deeply appreciated! Infinite gratitude and love, always.” The actor’s reaction is getting viral, and the fans instantly did a background check on him.

Thank you so much for your kindness, love, and appreciation for whatever little I have done. It means a lot to me and it is deeply appreciated! Infinite gratitude and love, always.☀️⭐️ https://t.co/TjD0UJVR9B — Viivek Mashru (@VIIVEKMASHRU) June 21, 2023

The talented actor is nowadays on a break from the TV industry, and living life with his family in Bengaluru. Vivek Mashru is now a professor at a Bengaluru-based university. According to his LinkedIn profile, Mashru now conforms as the director of the Department of Common Core Curriculum, at the CMR University in Bengaluru.